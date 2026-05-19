Azerbaijan, Georgia to restore daily Baku-Tbilisi passenger train service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Azerbaijan and Georgia have agreed to resume daily passenger train service on the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku route beginning May 26, 2026, Trend reports.

The agreement was formalized in a Coordination Council protocol signed between the two countries.

The protocol also confirms the transfer of management control of the railway infrastructure to the BTKI Railways LLC joint venture, a move viewed as an important step toward strengthening regional connectivity.

Passenger rail service on the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku route was suspended in March 2020 following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the introduction of special quarantine measures.