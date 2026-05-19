Shusha and Trabzon cities to sign memorandum on twinning

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. A memorandum on twinning will be signed between Azerbaijan's Shusha and Turkish Trabzon cities today, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, Aydin Karimov, said at an event on the theme "Post-conflict urban development: restoration of destroyed identity and reconstruction of an integrated future" held within the framework of WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

"We have established fraternal and cooperative relations with nine cities. Today, a memorandum on twinning will also be signed with Trabzon city. This will bring this number to 10," he stressed.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 through 22 within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Azerbaijani Government.

The event's program brings together various stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to discuss one of the most pressing global challenges – the issue of housing provision.

Dedicated to the theme "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," WUF13 gathers national governments from around the world, as well as communities, professionals, and partners to exchange views, shape policy approaches, and accelerate action toward solutions in sustainable urban development.

The program provides an opportunity for high-level discussions through practical, solution-oriented platforms and interactive meeting formats, ensuring that global policy is anchored in local experience.