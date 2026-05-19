Eastern European and Central Asia Caucus kicks off within WUF13 in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The Eastern European and Central Asia Caucus is being held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

​The regional group for Eastern Europe and Central Asia is convened by UN-Habitat through its Regional Office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia (RoEECA) in cooperation with regional and international partners.

​WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 to 22, 2026, within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Government of Azerbaijan. Representatives of governments, municipalities, the private sector, civil society, youth, the academic community, as well as international organizations from various countries are participating in the forum.

Will be updated