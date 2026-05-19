European Commissioner calls housing issue of realizing fundamental right for every person

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Housing is an issue of realizing every person's fundamental right, European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jørgensen said in a video address during the dialogue on "The Global Housing Crisis: What's the Plan?" at the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

According to him, in Europe, housing is viewed as a matter of dignity and social justice.

"Housing is a matter of realizing every person's fundamental right to live in a safe and healthy place. However, for too many people in Europe and around the world, this right remains elusive," he noted.

Jørgensen emphasized that the current crisis extends far beyond housing.

"This isn't just a housing crisis. It's a social crisis that weakens social cohesion. It is an economic crisis that threatens competitiveness, limits labor mobility, and hinders educational development," he said.

Jørgensen noted that this crisis is negatively impacting demographics, as too many young people are unable to leave home and start their own families.

"The crisis is hitting essential workers, young people, and vulnerable people hardest. In many communities, rising rents and limited access to social housing are leading to an increased risk of homelessness," the European Commissioner said.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.