Expanding access to adequate housing goes far beyond building new units - UN-Habitat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Expanding access to adequate housing goes far beyond building new units, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), Anacláudia Rossbach, said during a dialogue on the topic "The Global Housing Crisis: What's the Plan?" at the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

"Of course, we need to build housing. We still need to expand the housing stock to reduce the existing deficit, especially in fast-growing cities in the Global South, where housing is still insufficient. But we already have buildings and opportunities to reuse the urban environment and expand housing supply for low-income groups.

All around us, we see empty buildings and spaces that are underutilized, and we must pay attention to this," she said.

Rossbach noted that there are numerous examples at the project, city, and even national level where investment in informal settlements has been considered a strategic economic development policy.

"This is how many people have been able to access cities, and informal settlements have become a gateway to urban life and an opportunity to access the opportunities that cities offer," she said.

Rossbach also noted that at this level, there is a whole range of businesses—small and medium-sized enterprises—whose potential can be harnessed.

"Around the world, there are numerous examples of unauthorized housing, community-driven housing, and phased housing construction. Recently, more and more countries are investing in phased housing as an alternative.

Flexible solutions can accommodate the needs and expectations of young people, the elderly, displaced persons, various income groups, people with disabilities, and many others," she emphasized.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.