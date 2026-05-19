WUF13 in Baku hosts event on post-conflict urban development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. An event on the theme "Post-conflict urban development: restoring a destroyed identity and rebuilding an integrated future" is being held within the framework of the third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

The event will be addressed by the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha district, Aydin Karimov, and the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, Elchin Yusubov.

Will be updated