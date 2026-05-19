WUF13 showcases event ‘City of Touch and Sensations’ in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. As part of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), an event titled “A City of Touch and Sensations” was held, Trend reports

The event was dedicated to the accessibility of the urban environment for people with visual impairments and was organized by the Public Association “Social Support for People in Need of Care” with the support of the Agency for State Support of Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan. The aim was to draw attention to the challenges of urban accessibility for people with visual impairments, discuss the importance of accessible urban infrastructure, present innovative solutions, and raise public awareness regarding inclusive urban planning.

The event featured presentations by Elnur Eyvazov, a professor of law and business at ADA University Business School, and Elman Suleymanov, an accessibility specialist at the operational organization established as part of WUF13. They discussed the role of artificial intelligence technologies in expanding access to the information space for people with visual impairments, the impact of modern assistive solutions on habilitation and rehabilitation processes, and the prospects for technological development in this field.

Throughout the presentations, the significance of hosting WUF13 in Azerbaijan was highlighted as an international platform for exchanging experiences, studying global practices in urban planning and accessibility, and establishing new professional contacts and collaborations.

During the presentation, 15-year-old Samira Jafarli, a 10th-grade student at the Lyceum for Young Talents affiliated with Baku State University, presented the projects “Smart Tactile Path” and Tacto Color.

The “Smart Tactile Path” project combines the principles of alternative energy and inclusive urban planning. It involves the use of solar energy, the conversion of the mechanical energy of pedestrians’ movement into electricity, and the heating of the path’s surface in cold weather using alternative energy sources. The audio navigation system and tactile guide elements are designed to enhance the safety and independence of people with visual impairments and other vulnerable groups. It was also noted that the use of recycled car tires makes the project an environmentally sustainable solution.

As part of the Tacto Color project, an inclusive coloring kit designed for children with visual impairments was presented. The kit aims to develop creative and educational skills through tactile and sensory methods.

In addition, during the event, Pavin, who has lost his sight, demonstrated the process of making decorative handmade items.

The forum, held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and civil society representatives to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.

The finished products were presented to the event’s guests.

The project generated significant interest among young people, and 15 volunteers joined the initiative as part of the project.

Meanwhile, today, Baku is hosting the third day of WUF13.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, women’s and civil society assemblies, business sessions, and discussions related to urban well-being took place. The forum also featured a flag-raising ceremony for the UN and Azerbaijan.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-of-its-kind Leaders’ Summit. That day featured high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policies, and urban sustainability. Simultaneously, the Mexico Pavilion was inaugurated as part of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as a key platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has registered over 40,000 participants from 182 countries, will run until May 22. The forum, held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and civil society representatives to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.

Will be updated