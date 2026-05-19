Urban policy becomes key driver of sustainable dev't, UN official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The global urban agenda has become a key component of international development policy, the Director and President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), Jeffrey Sachs, said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the press conference at the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

“The success of cities is directly linked to the sustainability of global development as a whole,” he said.

Sachs noted that the SDSN brings together more than 2,000 universities worldwide and covers approximately 170 countries.

"The network was established 14 years ago with the participation of former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and continues to actively develop in partnership with the current UN leadership. SDSN brings together more than 2,000 universities worldwide, covering more than 170 countries. We aim to be represented in all 193 UN member states," he said.

According to him, the network’s activities reach more than 90% of the world’s population through the participation of academic and research institutions.

Meanwhile, the third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.