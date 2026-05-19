Azerbaijan achieves synergy between COP and WUF processes, FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Azerbaijan has succeeded in creating synergy between the COP and WUF processes and in strengthening the role of cities at the center of multilateral discussions, the country's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at the event “Cities at the Heart of Connectivity: Urban Reconstruction and Regional Cooperation,” held in Baku as part of WUF13.

Bayramov recalled that almost two years ago, as the host country of COP29, Azerbaijan placed urbanization and cities at the center of the global climate agenda.

''We realized that cities, in addition to being a source of a significant share of global emissions, are also a key source of innovation, sustainable development, and solutions to the climate crisis,'' he added.

The minister emphasized that the future of sustainable development will largely depend on how successfully we can connect cities not only physically, but also economically, digitally, institutionally, and socially:

“Today, cities are no longer just places where people live and work. They have become strategic platforms for diplomacy, infrastructure, technology, the fight against climate change, and regional cooperation,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.