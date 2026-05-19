WUF13 in Baku hosts session "Housing at Centre of Global Coalitions"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. A session titled "Housing at the Centre of Global Coalitions," dedicated to strengthening the role of housing policy in the global sustainable development agenda, is being held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

The session, organized by UN-Habitat, brings together ministers, mayors, representatives of international financial institutions, and other stakeholders to discuss ways to integrate the housing agenda into the work of global coalitions and investment mechanisms.

The focus is on aligning political commitments with innovative financial instruments and practical mechanisms for implementing housing projects.

The discussions will address issues of more systematically integrating the housing agenda into the priorities of the G7, G20, G77, and BRICS to achieve SDG 11.1, building effective coalitions and partnerships, and leveraging the experience of global initiatives in the areas of climate, health, and food security.

Particular emphasis has been placed on innovative financing models that facilitate the scaling of investments in affordable, adequate, and climate-resilient housing, as well as on UN-Habitat's role as a platform for coordinating interactions between international coalitions, financial institutions, and city authorities.

The session is expected to strengthen political recognition of the housing agenda at the global level and serve as a step toward mobilizing international resources for the development of inclusive and sustainable housing.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.

Will be updated