Azerenerji and Azerishiq present two publications at WUF13 exhibition (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. State energy companies AzərEnerji and Azərişıq presented two new publications during the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, showcasing Azerbaijan’s modern energy infrastructure and digital transformation initiatives, Trend reports.

The two companies are jointly participating in the international exhibition organized within the framework of WUF13, where they are highlighting the country’s sustainable development strategy, energy infrastructure projects and technological advancements in the power sector.

During the forum, Azerenerji presented the book “Architecture of Azerbaijan’s Energy System,” while Azerishiq unveiled “Network Architecture.”

The publications outline the development stages of Azerbaijan’s energy system, modern technological approaches, innovative solutions and future development priorities.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Asif Hashimov, director of the Azerbaijan Scientific-Research and Design-Prospecting Institute under Azerenerji, said urbanization — one of the world’s most pressing issues — is currently being discussed in Baku as part of the global forum.

Hashimov said Azerbaijan’s hosting of major United Nations events reflects the country’s growing international standing.

“In recent years, Azerbaijan’s energy supply system has reached a level that we can openly demonstrate to the world. We present energy not only for Azerbaijan, but also as a contribution to other countries,” he said.

He added that Azerenerji and Azerishiq have become internationally recognized institutions representing Azerbaijan in the global energy sector.

Hashimov also noted that Azerbaijan was the first country in the South Caucasus to produce electricity on an industrial scale.

According to him, both books draw extensively on the experience of previous generations and industry specialists, while comprehensively reflecting the historical development and technological transformation of the country’s energy sector.

Araz Mammadzadeh, director of the Training and Innovation Center at Azerishiq, described the books as a “photo-report album” documenting the modernization of Azerbaijan’s electricity infrastructure.

He said the publications provide detailed coverage of reconstruction and modernization projects carried out in the country’s electricity system between 2016 and 2026.

Visitors at the event were also presented with models of the enclosed-type “Khankendi” and “White City” substations, along with other exhibits showcasing energy infrastructure and network management systems.

Projects and innovative solutions displayed at the exhibition attracted significant interest from attendees.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.