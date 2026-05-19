Environmental factors' impact on infrastructure taken into account in urban planning - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The Ministry of Emergency Situations supports large-scale early warning system initiatives, Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Jabrayil Khanlarov said during an event titled "Early Warning Systems and Climate-Resilient Cities" held within the framework of WUF13, Trend reports.

According to him, public awareness, disaster risk planning and implementation at the local level, as well as the organization of communication systems, hold vital importance.

"The development of climate-resilient cities and the adaptation of infrastructure to climate change are among the core priorities. Key factors include the preparation of spatial planning documents, optimization in engineering and design, and building urban infrastructure in a climate-resilient manner. The impact of environmental factors on urban infrastructure is taken into account at every stage of construction and urban planning activity," Khanlarov noted.

He stressed that a number of critical measures must be implemented to mitigate the impact of natural disasters and increase the resilience of cities to ecological factors.

"The Ministry of Emergency Situations is carrying out serious work toward utilizing energy-efficient lighting and heating systems, developing water supply infrastructure, raising awareness among construction specialists regarding climate change, utilizing renewable energy sources, and increasing the climate resilience of buildings and structures based on the 'smart city' concept. Overall, the organization of early warning systems and joint cooperation in urban climate resilience are essential," the deputy minister added.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.