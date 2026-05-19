Azerbaijani parliament hosts meeting with Latvian delegation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Members of the Azerbaijani parliament's working group on interparliamentary relations with Latvia met with Oleg Burovs, head of the interparliamentary friendship group of the Latvian Parliament with Azerbaijan, who is visiting the country to participate in the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

Kamran Bayramov, head of the working group on interparliamentary relations with Latvia, spoke about the importance of the WUF13 forum, noting that such events are important in terms of discussing global challenges, sustainable development and expanding international cooperation.

It was noted that parliamentary diplomacy plays a special role in the development of the existing friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia. He recalled the visit of the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, to Latvia, noting that such mutual visits make a significant contribution to the deepening of inter-parliamentary relations, exchange of experience and expansion of political dialogue.

Meanwhile, Burovs emphasized the high level of organization of the forum by Azerbaijan, noting the importance of the event in terms of promoting international cooperation and discussing topical urbanization issues. He said that mutual visits of heads of state play an important role in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia, and recalled with satisfaction the visit of the Latvian President to Azerbaijan last month and high-level meetings.

Members of the working group on interparliamentary relations with Latvia, Azer Allahveranov and Sevil Mikayilova, delivered speeches at the meeting. The speeches discussed the prospects for the development of Azerbaijani-Latvian relations in diplomatic, political, economic and humanitarian aspects, the importance of interparliamentary cooperation, as well as the contribution of mutual visits to the further strengthening of bilateral relations.

Elchin Mirzabayli, a member of the working group on interparliamentary relations with Latvia, and other officials attended the meeting.

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