"Smart and Resilient Settlements" initiative shows need for unified approach - Anna Soave

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The "Smart and Resilient Settlements" initiative demonstrates the necessity for an approach capable of combining issues that international systems often keep separate into a unified framework, Anna Soave, Head of the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Country Office in Azerbaijan, said at an event on peace-centered climate action held within the framework of WUF13, Trend reports.

"Climate change is no longer a future threat, it is today's reality. It increases pressure on already fragile systems, destroys infrastructure, and deepens the vulnerability of communities that have already lost so much," Soave noted.

According to her, the most visible side of the recovery process manifests itself precisely in cities.

"When a family is reunited with housing, when water and electricity are restored, when children return to school, and when public spaces become safe and accessible again, peace is no longer an abstract concept. People begin to believe in the future once more. However, returning is not just about restoring buildings. It is also about restoring dignity, a sense of belonging, and faith in the future. Otherwise, people could face displacement for a second or even a third time," Soave said.

"As an architect, I fully understand that without social solidarity, a restored building is just a physical structure. As an urban planner, I want to emphasize that a neighborhood without social cohesion cannot be called a home," she added, noting that this initiative holds special significance today for various regions of the world, including the South Caucasus, where large-scale reconstruction work is underway.

She highlighted that the international community often views climate action, humanitarian aid, urban planning, peacebuilding, and development finance as entirely separate fields.

"Each has its own logic, timeframe, and financial instruments. However, people experiencing displacement and recovery do not perceive these as separate issues; they experience all of these challenges together. This is precisely why the initiative we are discussing today is of particular importance. The 'Smart and Resilient Settlements' initiative is aimed at building such an integrated framework," Soave pointed out.