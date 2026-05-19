Azerbaijan increases employers' responsibility to prevent employment of drug addicts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Employers' responsibility has been increased to prevent the employment of drug addicts, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved relevant amendments to the Labor Code and the law "On drug service and control".

Thus, it's planned to improve the regulatory legal framework in order to increase the employer's responsibility to prevent the employment of drug addicts in professions and positions where activity restrictions are provided for drug addicts.

When accepting employees to professions and positions where activity restrictions are provided for drug addicts, the employee must submit a medical examination (medical check-up) report issued by a state drug addiction medical institution, and if reasonable doubts arise during the performance of the employee's labor function, an appropriate periodic or extraordinary mandatory medical examination will be conducted at the employer's expense.

Besides, if it's revealed that an employment contract has been concluded regarding the employment of a person with a drug addiction in the professions and positions mentioned in Article 74 of the Labor Code, or if it is determined during a medical examination during the employment relationship that the person has a drug addiction, the employee's employment contract is terminated as a ground independent of the will of the parties.