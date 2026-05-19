Gobustan solar power plant construction reaches 90% completion - agency head (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. About 90% of the construction work at the 100 MW Gobustan solar power plant has been completed, Javid Abdullayev, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Culture, told Trend on the sidelines of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

According to him, the plant is scheduled for commissioning in 2027.

The Investment Agreement for the 100 MW Gobustan solar power plant project was signed in April 2025 between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Universal Solar Azerbaijan LLC (a subsidiary of Universal Energy Co., Ltd. in Azerbaijan). The first solar panel was installed at the construction site at the end of last year.

The plant, slated for operations in 2027, is projected to generate approximately 260 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually. This output will save 57 million cubic meters of natural gas per year and reduce carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere by 124,000 tons.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.