Azerbaijani Parliament holds meeting with Turkish delegation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. On May 19, members of the Committee on Regional Affairs of the Azerbaijani Parliament met with a delegation led by Adil Karaismailoglu, Chairman of the Committee on Public Affairs, Urban Planning, Transport, and Tourism of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, who visited Azerbaijan to participate in the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), in Baku, Trend reports.

Chairman of the Committee on Regional Affairs Siyavush Novruzov stated that relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are built on a shared history, national and moral values, and the principles of unwavering brotherhood. It was noted that high-level relations between the heads of state provide a significant impetus to the development of bilateral cooperation in all areas. The Committee Chairman also emphasized that the political and moral support provided by Türkiye to Azerbaijan during the 44-day Second Karabakh War has always been highly valued by our peoples, noting that the fraternal relations between our countries serve as an example to the entire world.

Speaking about the importance of the recently held WUF13 exhibition in Baku, Siyavush Novruzov noted that Türkiye possesses extensive experience in the field of urban planning and regional development, and emphasized the importance of exchanging expertise in this area.

Adil Karaismailoğlu, Chairman of the Committee on Public Relations, Urban Planning, Transport, and Tourism of the National Assembly of Türkiye, expressed his gratitude for the hospitality shown and emphasized that the principle of “one nation, two states” forms the basis of relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye. The guest noted that the WUF13 event held in Baku was organized at a high level and said that such prestigious international events hosted by Azerbaijan are an indicator of our country’s growing prestige and the importance it attaches to international cooperation.

The committee chairman, who highly praised the reconstruction and modern urban development work carried out in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, also touched upon the importance of the Zangazur Corridor and the Middle Corridor and stated that these projects contribute to the further expansion of ties between the countries of the region.

Speaking at the meeting, Nurlan Hasanov, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Regional Affairs; MPs Elman Mammadov, Kamran Bayramov, and Vasif Gafarov; Shamil Ayrim, head of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Friendship Group; as well as members of the Grand National Assembly, Cem Avşar, Huseyin Yildiz, Hulusi Senturk, and Mervan Gul emphasized that Azerbaijani-Turkish relations are developing on the principles of brotherhood and strategic alliance, and spoke about the importance of further expanding interparliamentary cooperation.

Meanwhile, the third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.