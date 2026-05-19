Azerbaijan-Belarus relations hold strategic partnership nature - parliament speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Azerbaijan-Belarus relations are consistently expanding in all directions on the basis of sincere friendship, constructive dialogue, mutual trust and support and are now of the nature of a strategic partnership, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said in a joint press statement with the Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Igor Sergeyenko, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The speaker said that the prime ministers and ministers responsible for various areas are in contact and are regularly working to ensure the timely implementation of the instructions of the heads of state.

"Important projects are being implemented in the economic, trade, industrial, investment, agricultural, and other areas. The effective activity of the Intergovernmental Commission should be specially noted here. The participation of Belarusian companies in the reconstruction of our liberated territories is also gratifying. In the fields of education and culture, the close cooperation established between our regions allows us to further deepen the ties between our peoples, especially our youth," she noted.