Iran to expand solar systems in residential buildings - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Iran prepares to expand the implementation of solar systems in residential buildings, said Gholamreza Kazemian, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran, Trend reports.

The deputy minister made the remark during his speech at the "High-Level Energy and Urban Dialogue of D-8 Countries" event held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

He outlined that water scarcity, climate change, water-sensitive planning, and energy consumption management have emerged as core priorities in Iran's urban development policy in recent years.

According to him, these issues occupy a special place in the new generation of comprehensive urban development plans, the preparation of which began about five years ago.

"Urban planning frameworks designed for the city of Khomir, located in the West Azerbaijan Province, as well as other settlements, received approval precisely based on this approach. Similar plans developed for Isfahan expect imminent approval by the Supreme Council for Urban Planning and Architecture of Iran," he said.

The deputy minister noted that amid a deepening global energy balance crisis, rising energy consumption and limited production capacities complicate energy supplies in the industrial and service sectors.

"Buildings in Iran account for more than 40% of the total annual energy consumption. For this reason, the building sector holds critical importance in energy management, particularly during peak electricity demand periods," Kazemian emphasized.

He added that the presence of more than 300 sunny days per year across many regions of the country enhances its renewable energy potential and necessitates the expansion of solar energy investments.

Kazemian stated that Iran's Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, together with the Ministry of Energy and the Construction Engineering Organization, prepares to sign a memorandum of understanding on expanding the implementation of solar systems in residential buildings.

"The project will undergo implementation under the framework of the Law on Construction Engineering and Control. The main objective of the initiative centers on reducing energy consumption in the building sector and meeting a certain portion of the structures' energy needs via solar panels. To this end, the application of technical and engineering support, financial incentives, and loan mechanisms remains under consideration," he noted.

According to the deputy minister, financing for the project will come from funds generated through energy savings and energy-saving certificates traded on the Iran Energy Exchange.

He recalled that the Law on Construction Engineering and Control, adopted in 1995, defines technical standards regarding the design, construction, and operation of buildings.

"Over the past 30 years, consistent measures targeting energy consumption reduction in buildings have advanced under Section 19, titled 'Energy Consumption Savings,'" he added.

Kazemian noted that the latest edition of that section, titled "Energy Management in Buildings," establishes mandatory obligations for all parties involved in the design, construction, and operational phases.

"The fifth edition of the document introduces a building life-cycle assessment system for the first time, establishing A, B, C, and D levels for green building ratings. Under the new approach, energy efficiency undergoes evaluation based on both regulatory indicators and energy performance simulations," Kazemian concluded.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.