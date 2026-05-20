Uzbekistan’s transport reforms highlighted at ADB women in transport forum in Manila

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 20. Uzbekistan’s transport reforms aimed at increasing women’s participation in the sector were highlighted at an international forum hosted at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The event featured the presentation of the Women in Transport (WİT) network for Southeast Asia, East Asia, and the Pacific region.

According to the ADB, women make up only 12% of the global transport workforce, despite growing demand for more inclusive, safe, and sustainable transport systems.

The Women in Transport network brings together industry professionals, policymakers, and partner organizations to support women’s participation in the sector, particularly in technical and leadership positions.

The initiative focuses on training, mentorship, leadership development, networking, and knowledge-sharing programs designed to expand career opportunities for women in transport.

During the forum, international experts pointed to Uzbekistan as one of the examples of ongoing reforms aimed at integrating gender equality principles into the transport sector.

Participants highlighted measures introduced by Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport to improve safety, accessibility, and inclusiveness across the country’s transportation system.

Officials said Uzbekistan is increasing efforts to create safer and more comfortable transport conditions for women and other passengers while also encouraging greater female participation in the industry and developing modern urban infrastructure.

Speakers at the event also emphasized the importance of international cooperation and experience-sharing platforms in advancing sustainable and inclusive transport development.

The forum included discussions on strategies to increase women’s representation in technical and management roles across the transport sector.