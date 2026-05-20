Uzbekistan to develop automotive spare parts market strategy by end of 2026

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 20. Uzbekistan plans to develop a strategy for the automotive spare parts market by the end of 2026 with the involvement of international consulting companies, Trend reports via press service of Uzbek president.

The announcement was made during a meeting on the development of the automotive industry, chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

During the discussion, officials highlighted the automotive components market as one of the key opportunities for further growth in the sector.

The meeting stressed the need to streamline the spare parts market, increase the share of locally produced products, improve the certification system, and establish modern testing laboratories.

Official data from the Investment Promotion Agency and the National Statistics Committee shows that Uzbekistan produced around 419,000 passenger cars in January–November 2025, while the total number of registered vehicles in the country reached approximately 4.7 million by the end of the year. The automotive industry contributes about 1.7% to GDP and supports a wide cooperative network engaged in components and spare parts production. The localization rate has exceeded 60% in recent years, with over 1,400 types of automotive components already manufactured domestically.