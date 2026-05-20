Erdogan, von der Leyen discuss Türkiye-EU relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the Turkish Presidential Administration's Communications Directorate said in a statement, Trend reports.

Relations between Türkiye and the EU, as well as regional and international developments, were discussed during the conversation.

Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye supports the observance of the ceasefire and the establishment of peace in the region, as well as the speedy opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

One of the main topics of the talks was strengthening Türkiye's economic integration with the EU and resolving issues included in the bilateral agenda.

President Erdogan stated that tensions in the region have once again highlighted the strategic importance of relations between Turkey and the EU. The Turkish President emphasized the usefulness of Ankara's participation in European Security Strategy initiatives, the need to renew the Customs Union between Türkiye and the EU, and the fundamental importance of developing comprehensive cooperation between Ankara and Brussels.