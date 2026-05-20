WUF13 in Baku hosts "Transforming Informal Settlements and Slums for Housing World" event (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. An event entitled "Transforming Informal Settlements and Slums for Housing the World" has been held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Forum of Cities (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

Speaking at the event, the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said that during the Soviet period, informal settlements (slums) existed to some extent, but weren't recognized by the state. According to him, since 2003, a process of stabilization began in the country's economy.

"The period from 2003 through 2020 was the next stage of development. Since 2020, the Great Return process has begun. Large-scale construction and restoration work is being carried out in the liberated territories," he explained.

The minister also noted that the gradual return of the population to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan has a significant impact on reducing the burden on housing provision in the country.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) Anacláudia Rossbach spoke about the recommendation document prepared for the transformation of slums. She said that the Open Working Group on the transformation of informal settlements, together with member states, is currently led by Azerbaijan and Somalia.

"Previously, it was led by China and France. Certain policy recommendations have been prepared regarding the transformation of informal settlements. The first issue is the importance of recognition, data, and statistics. If we do not have the right data, we cannot track the SDG 11.1 target. It is very important to officially recognize these areas at the city level, at the national level, and by statistical agencies," Rossbach explained.

She stressed that when people in the Global South arrive in cities, they see informal settlements as a gateway to access education, health, jobs, and other opportunities.

"The social and ecological function of these spaces must also be taken into account. Occupying these lands is often their only option, and if these settlements have already formed, we need to develop them where they are.

The second message is about integration. We need integrated solutions. All sectors need to work together here," the official added.

Marie Huchzermeyer, a professor at the School of Architecture at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa, said that informal settlements in cities such as São Paulo, Guangzhou, and Baku have filled an unmet housing need, including for construction workers.

"Many cities have failed to sufficiently expand their affordable housing stock and basic services, so these areas have become a place for the lower and middle classes to live. Informal settlements are extremely complex and diverse. They are shaped by parallel systems of management, services, and rental markets," she explained.

The professor noted that in some countries, the rental market in these settlements is controlled by small landlords, as well as large investors and even criminal groups.

"This leads to the exploitation of poor families. We need to find ways to address this," she said.

Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.