Azerbaijan integrates nature-based solutions into urban development - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Azerbaijan applies nature-based solutions within its urban development policy, viewing them as a core mechanism for building resilient and climate-adaptive cities through a balanced approach to urban growth and environmental protection, said Aghakarim Samadzadeh, First Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The official made the remarks during a panel session titled "The Climate-Housing Nexus" held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

He noted that cities currently stand at the front lines of the fight against climate change, with roughly 58% of the global population residing in urban areas that increasingly face climate risks like heatwaves, flooding, and water scarcity. According to him, pressure on natural ecosystems intensifies simultaneously, demanding that nature-based solutions integrate seamlessly into housing and urban development policies across all planning stages—from master plans and zoning to construction and asset management.

Samadzadeh added that Azerbaijan already implements this methodology within its housing and municipal development frameworks. He pointed out that the Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2022–2026, alongside its extension to 2030, establishes clean environment and "green growth" as top national priorities.

He also shared that Azerbaijan actively develops green energy zones and "smart city" and "smart village" concepts, while simultaneously driving ecosystem restoration across its liberated territories. In this context, he highlighted ongoing cooperation with Türkiye to set up a dedicated afforestation center, which will anchor restoration and greening operations throughout Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.

Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.