World Urban Forum hosts SPECA Cities Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum is taking place in Baku as part of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

The forum’s discussions focus on three interrelated themes based on the practical realities of SPECA cities and reflecting the overarching theme of WUF13, “Housing for Peace: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Communities.”

The first theme addresses affordable housing in the context of rapid urbanization. It is noted that urban growth in SPECA countries continues to outpace housing supply. In this regard, measures to bridge the gap will be examined, including regulatory reform, public-private partnerships, social housing programs, land-use policies, and the rehabilitation of industrial sites, as well as the potential for regional cooperation.

The second theme covers issues of climate resilience and energy efficiency in the housing sector. It is emphasized that a significant portion of the housing stock in SPECA countries was built before the introduction of modern energy and seismic standards. Participants will discuss building retrofits, the adoption of “green” building standards, and the integration of climate risk assessment into urban development processes and housing investments.

The third topic focuses on “smart” urban approaches to housing management. It explores the potential of digital planning, e-services, and integrated management systems for regulating housing markets and improving the quality of urban services. The institutional framework for implementing “smart city” technologies in SPECA countries will also be discussed.

Will be updated