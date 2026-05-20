President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on conscription for active military service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the conscription of the country's citizens for active military service from July 1 through 30, 2026, and the release of active military servicemen into the reserve, Trend reports.

According to the decree, citizens of Azerbaijan born in 2008 and who have reached the age of 18 by the day of conscription (including that day), as well as citizens born in 1996-2007, who are up to 30 years old, who have not completed active military service in the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, who don't have the right to a deferral from conscription for active military service or who have not been exempted from conscription for active military service, will be called up for active military service from July 1 through 30, 2026.

Besides, active military servicemen who have completed their service period as stipulated in Article 38.1.1 of the law of Azerbaijan "On military duty and military service" are released to the reserve from July 1 through 30, 2026.

The Cabinet of Ministers must take the measures stipulated in the legislation for the implementation of this decree.