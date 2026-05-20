Azerbaijan's state service to provide services at current rates until determination of new rates

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of Azerbaijan will provide services at current rates until new rates are determined, Trend reports.

This is reflected in amendments made to the Decree No. 903 of the President of Azerbaijan dated August 4, 2003 "On improving the regulation of tariffs for services provided by the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of Azerbaijan and on the application of the law of the Azerbaijan "On field communication".

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security approves the tariffs for services provided by the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security, taking into account the opinion of the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan.

Until new tariffs are approved by the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of Azerbaijan, the existing tariffs for services provided by it remain in legal force.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan must prepare proposals on the harmonization of the acts of the President of Azerbaijan with this decree within two months and submit them to the President of Azerbaijan.