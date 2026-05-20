Baku White City pavilion captures attention of foreign delegates at WUF13 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The Baku White City pavilion, organized within the Urban Expo exhibition area at the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), has generated significant interest among foreign guests, Trend reports.

Delegates from various nations highly praised the Baku White City project's modern urban planning concepts, its integration of green spaces into municipal solutions, and its broader urban transformation model.

Kenedy Chiguru, a delegate from Tanzania, noted that the conceptual transition from "Black City" to "White City" stands out as deeply impressive.

"Of course, it is beautiful. I highly appreciate the methodology behind transforming 'Black City' into 'White City.' It is spectacular," he emphasized.

He further noted that combining green spaces, wide roads, recreational zones, and commercial areas within the project represents a highly successful approach to municipal development. "I feel very inspired by the city's design. The transition from an old industrial zone into a modern city looks very successful," he added.

Muhammad Ali, a delegate from Pakistan, expressed his satisfaction with Baku's overall aesthetic and local hospitality.

"I toured Baku together with my family. It is a very beautiful country. The White City project specifically looks wonderful. The nature and the urban environment leave a very pleasant impression," he stated.

The guest added that the helpful nature of the local population in Azerbaijan and the smooth organization of the visa acquisition process left a highly positive impression on him.

Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.