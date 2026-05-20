Moroccan official urges integration of local identity into urban development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Urbanization in the nations of the Global South must incorporate local culture, historical heritage, and youth participation in decision-making processes, Bouinzal Ouhaila, founder and legal consultant at Nobu Consulting, said, Trend reports.

The expert made the remarks during the international conference titled "The Role of Youth in Decolonizing Urbanization," held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

"When we speak about the decolonization of urbanization, it does not simply concern buildings and infrastructure. It concerns whom the cities undergo construction for, and whose voices shape their future," she noted.

According to Ouhaila, urban development in Morocco, as in many countries across the Global South, continues to reflect historical and social inequalities. She pointed out that rapid municipal growth frequently outpaces social integration, leading to systemic challenges in housing, transport, and equitable access to opportunities.

To illustrate these dynamics, she cited Casablanca, Rabat, and Marrakech. In Casablanca, a persistent gap remains between macro-economic expansion and the actual living conditions of youth in working-class neighborhoods. Discussing Rabat, Ouhaila noted that young people frequently feel marginalized from decision-making structures and the formulation of urban policies.

She directed particular attention to Marrakech, where traditional Moroccan houses—riads—consistently undergo conversion into hotels and commercial tourist facilities.

"While this generates economic opportunities, it simultaneously raises critical concerns regarding housing affordability, the preservation of community life, and cultural heritage," she emphasized.

Ouhaila stated that contemporary urban development must move away from copying foreign or colonial architectural blueprints.

"Our cities should mirror local culture, traditions, and lifestyles. Architecture encompasses far more than physical structures; it embodies memory, identity, and a sense of belonging," she said.

According to her, decolonizing urbanization requires finding a delicate balance between modernization and the safeguarding of historical legacies. The Moroccan representative also underscored the vital role of education for the younger generation.

"Access to quality education empowers young people to comprehend urban policy frameworks, defend their rights, and actively participate in the development of their own communities," she noted.

Youth in Morocco, Ouhaila concluded, already engage dynamically in grassroots community initiatives, environmental projects, and digital civic activism.

Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.