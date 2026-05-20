Azerbaijan turns liberated territories into small paradise - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. A small paradise has been created in Azerbaijan's liberated areas, scriptwriter of "The Creator" documentary film dedicated to the revival of Karabakh and East Zangezur, chairman of the Azerbaijan Journalists Network Public Union, Ayaz Mirzayev, said at the film presentation within the framework of WUF13, Trend reports.

He noted that although the film is called "The Creator," the name doesn't carry a metaphysical meaning, but rather refers to the Azerbaijani people who create and build a city out of ruins.

According to him, the main goal of the film is to show that Azerbaijanis are a creative people.

"We have created a small paradise in the territories liberated from occupation in a short time and have implemented the 'Great Return' process. People are already returning to those territories," he explained.

Mirzayev pointed out that foreign guests who watched the film at today's presentation were more interested in smart city technologies, new infrastructure, and the use of solar panels.

"We also provided information about green zones, sustainable settlements, and ecological approaches in the film, but we showed this not as a classic presentation, but in the language of people, through their stories," he added.

Today, the fourth day of the WUF13 conference is taking place in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.