Azerbaijan pushes ahead to improve household waste management by 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Work is continuing in Azerbaijan to improve the household waste management system for the period from 2027 through 2030, Vugar Karimov, the Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at the session “Tackling plastic pollution: promoting liveable cities and a circular economy” held as part of WUF13 in Baku.

According to him, a specialized waste management agency has also been established in the country, and issues of environmental sustainability and reducing plastic pollution remain among the top priorities.

Karimov noted that over 430 million tons of plastic are produced worldwide each year, yet only about 10 percent is recycled.

Furthermore, he emphasized that the growing volume of plastic waste causes serious damage to the environment and contributes to climate change. The deputy minister added that over the past 15 years, the use of plastic packaging in Azerbaijan has increased fivefold.

According to him, environmental education and raising awareness of these issues in schools and universities are also of particular importance.

“To address global challenges, we must make strategic, future-oriented decisions today. WUF13 is an important platform for discussing such issues,” Vugar Karimov added.

Today, the fourth day of the WUF13 conference is taking place in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.