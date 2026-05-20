WUF13 conference on Colonial Injustices and Housing Shortages issues joint statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Participants at the international conference titled “Colonial Injustices and Housing Shortage,” held on the sidelines of World Urban Forum 13 (WUF13), issued a joint statement highlighting the links between colonial legacies, urban inequality, and housing challenges in overseas territories and marginalized communities, Trend reports.

According to a statement released by the Baku Initiative Group, conference participants congratulated Azerbaijan on the successful organization of WUF13 and praised the country’s contribution to global dialogue on urban development and international cooperation.

The statement reaffirmed support for the principles of the New Urban Agenda and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 11, which promotes inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable cities and communities.

Participants also expressed concern over housing shortages and urban development challenges affecting populations living in territories shaped by colonial and neo-colonial governance structures. The statement specifically referenced territories administered by France and the Kingdom of the Netherlands, as well as former Belgian colonies and ethnic minority communities in India.

“In many of these contexts, structural inequalities linked to historical and contemporary forms of colonial governance continue to negatively impact access to adequate housing, land, public infrastructure and basic services,” the statement said.

Conference participants highlighted conditions in territories including Mayotte, New Caledonia, Guadeloupe, and Martinique, where indigenous populations continue to face difficulties related to housing shortages, sanitation, access to clean drinking water, uneven infrastructure development, and unsafe living conditions.

The statement noted that in New Caledonia, urban development issues remain closely tied to land rights and the historical grievances of the Kanak people.

Similar concerns were raised regarding Caribbean territories under the jurisdiction of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, including Bonaire, Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten. Participants pointed to limited land availability, rising housing costs, tourism pressures, migration burdens, and uneven economic development as factors disproportionately affecting indigenous communities and vulnerable populations.

The conference participants stressed that housing problems in overseas territories should not be viewed solely through economic or technical frameworks, but also in the context of historical injustices, structural inequality, and the limited participation of indigenous peoples in urban planning and governance processes.

They called for greater inclusion of indigenous groups, ethnic minorities, and local communities in decision-making related to housing, land management, infrastructure, and sustainable development policies.

“Sustainable urbanization cannot be fully realized without addressing historical injustices, promoting social equity, protecting human dignity and ensuring equal access to opportunities and resources for all communities,” the statement said.

Participants also emphasized that the conference aimed to create a platform for dialogue among representatives of overseas territories, experts, civil society organizations, and youth groups in order to raise international awareness about the relationship between colonial governance, minority rights, and urban inequality.

The statement concluded with a renewed commitment to international dialogue and cooperation focused on justice, equality, inclusive urban development, and the protection of communities affected by structural inequalities.