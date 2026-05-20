UN announces launch of new urban development module under SPECA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. A new urban development module, City Track, is being launched as part of the Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), Dmitry Mariyasin, Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), said, Trend reports.

Speaking at the SPECA Cities Forum, held as part of the 13th World Urban Forum in Baku, Mariyasin noted that the decision to relaunch SPECA as a practical platform for regional cooperation was made about three years ago at the summit in Baku.

According to him, progress has since been made in developing the Middle Corridor and establishing the SPECA Fund’s financial mechanism.

Mariyasin emphasized that the new City Track has become the third key element in the process of revitalizing the program and was previously introduced for the first time in a “soft launch” format at COP29 in Baku.

He noted that cities in the Central Asia and South Caucasus region face common challenges, including rapid urbanization, pressure on housing systems, outdated infrastructure, climate risks, traffic congestion, energy efficiency, and air quality.

“The sustainable development of transport and trade corridors is impossible without the sustainability of key urban hubs located along these routes,” he noted.

He also announced the preparation of a joint project with UN-Habitat aimed at developing sustainable and “smart” cities in Central Asia. The initiative includes support for urban planning, the development of practical solutions, training, and data analysis.

In addition, Dmitry Mariyasin called on SPECA member cities to participate more actively in the mechanism for voluntary local reviews on the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, noting their role in shaping national policy and international cooperation.

Today, the fourth day of the WUF13 conference is taking place in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.