WUF13 in Baku hosts presentation of 'Creator' documentary film (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. A documentary film titled "Creator" dedicated to the revival of Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur has been presented within the framework of WUF13, Trend reports.

The film reflects the priorities of the World Urban Forum, such as ensuring sustainable living of people, a new urban planning philosophy, and the establishment of the "Smart City" concept.

Speaking at the presentation, the film's scriptwriter, chairman of the Azerbaijan Journalists Network Public Union, Ayaz Mirzayev, said that the film is dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the Second Karabakh War.

"Our main goal in the screenplay is to realistically depict the restoration and construction work carried out in Karabakh and East Zangezur, as well as the results of the 'Great Return' process to these regions. If we had to write a short summary for this film, we would say exactly this: A story of a people who created a city from ruins, a future from memories, and pride from sorrow.

The documentary was shot in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan - Aghdam, Khojaly, Shusha, Khankendi, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Lachin, Kalbajar, and Zangilan.

Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.