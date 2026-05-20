Azerbaijan, Kenya sign memorandum on urban planning and sustainable development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Azerbaijan and Kenya have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in urban planning and sustainable development during the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), the document was signed by Anar Guliyev and Ellis Wahome, Trend reports.

The memorandum is aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation in integrated urban and territorial planning, sustainable urbanization, architecture, housing policy, and modern urban development strategies.

The agreement also предусматривает cooperation in land use planning, the exchange of expertise in urban management, and the promotion of smart and sustainable city solutions. The sides additionally agreed to strengthen collaboration within international initiatives and global urban development platforms.

Officials said the signing reflects the mutual interest of both countries in developing long-term cooperation, sharing best practices, and implementing joint projects related to sustainable urbanization, territorial planning, and modern urban infrastructure.

The meeting was also attended by Sultan Hajiyev.

As part of the visit, the Kenyan delegation toured the Azerbaijan Pavilion at the WUF13 Urban Expo, where they were introduced to the country’s approaches to sustainable urban development.

The pavilion showcased restoration and reconstruction projects being implemented under Azerbaijan’s Great Return Program in the liberated territories, along with “Smart City” and “Smart Village” initiatives and programs focused on preserving cultural heritage.

Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.