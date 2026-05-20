UN representative hails launch of Global South NGO Platform in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Witnessing the launch of the Global South NGO Platform, which is a very important initiative, in Baku is a great pleasure, Director of the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC) Dima Al-Khatib told reporters on the sidelines of the 13th session of the World Forum of Cities (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

According to her, this step further contributes to Azerbaijan's leadership in the field of South-South and triangular cooperation.

"This is not the first initiative of Azerbaijan in the field of South-South cooperation. However, this platform is particularly important because it brings the voice of NGOs from the Global South to the wider world.

We had a very productive discussion today. These organizations will contribute to the advancement of many global agendas by acting as the voice of communities. This includes the least developed countries, small island developing states, landlocked countries, and middle-income countries.

"We'll continue to work closely with them, particularly through the Global South and the Global Alliance for Trilateral Cooperation.

Regarding the question of whether the Global South and the European Union will soon become official partners of UNOSSC: they are already, of course, partners. By being members of the Global Alliance, they are considered partners," she noted.

Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.