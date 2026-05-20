SPECA nations launch Climate-Smart Cities Forum at WUF13 in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. A Declaration of Intent to establish the Climate-Smart Cities Forum has been signed within the framework of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), Trend reports.

The document was signed during the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku by Nurlan Abdrakhim, Deputy Mayor of Almaty. This step represents a major milestone, officially confirming Almaty's status among the founding cities of the forum.

The new initiative aims to strengthen urban adaptation to climate change, expand cooperation in energy efficiency, and advance sustainable urban planning frameworks.

Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.