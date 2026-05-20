Media Development Agency holds bilateral meeting with D-8 Secretary-General (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. On May 20, the Media Development Agency (MEDIA) held a bilateral meeting with Sohail Mahmud, Secretary-General of the D-8 Economic Cooperation Organization, who is visiting Azerbaijan as part of the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

During the meeting, MEDIA Executive Director Ahmad Ismayilov highlighted the importance of expanding cooperation in the media sector among D-8 member states. He emphasized promoting experience exchange between media organizations and relevant institutions, strengthening media literacy in today’s information environment, developing coordinated strategies against misinformation and disinformation, and fostering a professional and sustainable media ecosystem amid digital transformation.

Secretary-General Mahmud stressed the significance of mutual visits, professional exchange programs, joint media initiatives, and collaborative projects among D-8 countries. He also underlined the potential for cooperation in media content production and distribution, as well as the responsible use of innovative technologies, including artificial intelligence, in the media sector.

The discussion also covered the activities of the D-8 Media Center of Excellence, its role as a platform for coordinated communication initiatives, and prospects for joint work in media and information security.

By the way, today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.