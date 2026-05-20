Urban spaces in Azerbaijan transform into active public zones through sports – NOC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Urban spaces in Azerbaijan transform into active public zones through sports, Director of the Department of External Relations of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Anar Baghirov said at an event "Cities as playing fields" within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

He pointed out that in many cases, cities already have enough space and sports institutes have the necessary experience. According to him, the main problem is not a lack of resources, but improper coordination of existing opportunities.

Baghirov noted that three main practical directions are being worked on to strengthen this cooperation.

"The first direction is related to improving the development of sports.

City parks, coastal zones, and schoolyards should be used not only as passive green spaces, but also as active public spaces. In this planning process, city officials should consult with sports experts and ensure the correct and effective construction of sports infrastructure," the official explained.

However, he added that infrastructure alone isn't enough, and these spaces need to be activated.

"At this stage, National Olympic Committees and sports federations play an important role. They organize Olympic Day events, mass sports competitions, and open training for young people through their initiatives," Baghirov clarified.

He also noted that cities provide infrastructure and access, while sports institutions shape the content, coaching staff, and public appeal, and the private sector supports the expansion of this process.

"In Azerbaijan, public spaces are also actively used through Olympic Day and community sports events, and thousands of young people are involved in this process every year. At the same time, educational and development projects for young athletes and coaches are implemented within the framework of Olympic Solidarity programs, which ensures the sustainability of the initiatives," he said.

In conclusion, Baghirov emphasized that when cities and sports institutions start working together, not in parallel, but together, sport becomes not just an event, but an everyday part of city life.

Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.