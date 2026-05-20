Kazakhstan launches first full-cycle green hydrogen pilot plant in Atyrau

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 20. Kazakhstan has launched its first full-cycle pilot facility for green hydrogen production, Trend reports via KazMunayGas.

The commissioning took place during the IV International Seminar on Hydrogen Energy, hosted at the Atyrau branch of KMG Engineering (KMGE), a subsidiary of the state-owned oil and gas company JSC NC KazMunayGas.

The project aligns with Kazakhstan’s Strategy for Achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2060.

The newly deployed complex utilizes solar energy to power an electrolysis process that splits water into hydrogen and oxygen. The primary infrastructure development began in June 2025 with the installation of a 200 kW solar power plant comprising 336 modules.

The current phase adds a containerized electrolyzer unit, establishing an integrated system that captures solar power, generates hydrogen, and utilizes it for heating and power supply at the KMGE facility.