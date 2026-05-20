Global South Youth Platform broadens participation with new members

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The number of participants in the Global South Youth Platform has increased to 20 following the accession of four new countries and overseas territories, Abbas Abbasov, executive director of the Baku Initiative Group, said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement during the closing session of the international conference “The Role of Youth in Urban Development in the Decolonization Process,” held as part of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

According to him, the new participants in the platform are Bonaire, Sint Maarten, Senegal, and Egypt.

“To date, four new states and overseas territories have joined the Global South Youth Platform, bringing the total number of participants to 20,” he said.

Abbasov noted that the platform will continue to expand through broader international participation and collaboration.

According to him, the platform underscores the importance of building sustainable partnerships and implementing practical initiatives that reflect the interests, priorities, and expectations of participating countries and overseas territories.

The Executive Director emphasized that during the platform’s first official meeting, participants identified key priorities and outlined further steps for developing the organization’s activities.

Discussions also focused on strengthening and institutionalizing mechanisms for cooperation among young people in the participating countries.

Abbasov added that one of the main priorities for the platform’s next phase of work will be to develop cooperation with international organizations, multilateral institutions, and civil society organizations.

According to him, this will help raise the platform’s international profile, expand youth participation in global decision-making processes, and facilitate the implementation of joint initiatives and projects.