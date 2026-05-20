Colombian official calls for biodiversity-driven climate solutions at WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Biodiversity must be incorporated as a key strategy for climate action, Pedro León Cortés Ruiz, Colombia’s ambassador and permanent representative to UN-Habitat and ambassador to Kenya, said, Trend reports.

Addressing the session titled “Stories from the Climate Frontlines” at WUF13, León Cortés Ruiz noted the importance of a regional approach to the development and protection of the Amazon basin.

“An approach limited to a single country is neither practical nor sufficient,” Pedro León Cortés Ruiz emphasized.

According to him, Colombia ranks second in the world in terms of biodiversity, yet remains extremely vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

He emphasized that this is particularly acute in urban settlements in the Amazon region, where biodiversity potential is confronted with extreme weather events and the threat of destruction to housing and infrastructure.

Pedro León Cortés Ruiz pointed out that the remoteness of many urban centers in the Amazon creates additional challenges in waste management and access to basic services, and climate change only exacerbates these problems.

According to him, Colombia advocates for the inclusion of biodiversity among the key strategies for climate action. The voices, needs, and contributions of indigenous peoples and local communities must be incorporated into this process.

"Urban settlements in Amazonian cities are the ideal place where all these elements come together. That is why we are promoting the concept of ‘biodiverse habitats’ as an approach to urban, land, and housing policy based on the protection of water sources, respect for indigenous peoples and local ecosystems, where the communities themselves act as guardians and stewards of the entire process," he said.

Today, the fourth day of the WUF13 conference is taking place in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.