WUF13 hosts session on ''Closing Loop in Urban Waste Management''

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. As part of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), a session titled “Closing the Loop: Advancing Waste Management Towards Circular Economy” is taking place, Trend reports.

The session will bring together experts from academia, practitioners, local leaders, and civil society representatives to discuss the topic using short immersive videos, interactive storytelling, dialogue, expert commentary, and audience engagement.

The panel will highlight the daily challenges and consequences of ineffective and unsystematic waste management, presenting practical, inclusive, and innovative solutions from experts in government, development agencies, financial institutions, academia, civil society, and the business sector.

Participants will receive a comparative overview of effective policies and local practices, and will learn how to translate circular economy concepts and global commitments into concrete urban action strategies, including as a tool for promoting adequate housing.

Particular attention will be paid to issues of financing, innovation, and partnership models as key factors in scaling up sustainable and equitable waste management systems.

Today, the fourth day of the WUF13 conference is taking place in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.