Uzbek Senate Chair holds talks with IOM Regional Director on migration

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 20. Chairperson of Uzbekistan’s Senate Tanzila Narbayeva held talks with Arthur Erken, Regional Director of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for Europe and Central Asia, to discuss migration policy and regional cooperation, Trend reports via the Senate Committee of Uzbekistan Oliy Majlis.

The sides discussed ensuring safe, orderly, and legal migration, combating human trafficking, protecting the rights of labor migrants, and expanding international cooperation in the migration sphere.

They also exchanged views on strengthening cooperation between Uzbekistan and the IOM through joint projects, improved preventive mechanisms, and the study of international best practices in migration management.

Special attention was given to emerging forms of human trafficking linked to digital technologies, including crimes involving online exploitation and virtual platforms.

The sides noted that Uzbekistan continues to implement migration policies aimed at protecting human dignity and rights, including measures to combat human trafficking and illegal migration, support organized labor migration, provide professional and language training for migrants, and assist returning workers.