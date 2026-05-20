Turkish deputy minister discloses key elements for resilient cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. A resilient city should have not only strong buildings, but also must survive crises with its infrastructure, transportation system, green zones, social facilities, economic life, and social solidarity, Turkish Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Hasan Suver said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a conference titled "Strengthening Urban Earthquake Preparedness ONE UN Solutions for Safer and More Resilient Cities" held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

The official noted that due to its geographical location, his country faces the risk of many natural disasters, especially earthquakes.

According to him, urban planning policy is not only about growth and development, but also about safety, sustainability, risk reduction, and disaster preparedness.

"For us, a sustainable city is not just a city with solid buildings. A sustainable city is a city that can withstand crises with its infrastructure, transport system, green areas, social facilities, economic life, and social solidarity. Our main principle in combating earthquake risk is not to intervene after a disaster, but to reduce risks before it occurs. This approach is based on safe construction, proper land selection, sound urban planning, and sustainable infrastructure policies," he added.

Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.