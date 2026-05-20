Azerbaijan holds high-level talks with EU on green energy, regional security (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a delegation led by Olof Skoog, Political Director of the European External Action Service and Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

The meeting noted that discussions focused on the current state and prospects of Azerbaijani-European relations, regional security issues, the current situation in the post-conflict period, the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The parties emphasized the importance of developing political dialogue and cooperation in various fields between Azerbaijan and the European Union. In this context, the existing potential for further expanding the partnership in the areas of energy security, transport links, green energy, and other fields was highlighted.

Azerbaijan’s role in the European Union’s energy security and its contribution in this context were highly appreciated, and projects being implemented in the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency, and electricity exports were reviewed.

The importance of measures taken to expand infrastructure capacity on existing routes and create new routes to increase and diversify the region’s transport and communication potential was noted.

The sides discussed efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region, and addressed issues related to advancing the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The visiting party was briefed on reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts, as well as on the threat of landmines. Olof Skoog, in turn, shared his impressions of his visit to the territories liberated from occupation.

The meeting also addressed other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.