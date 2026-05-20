Recent Türkiye earthquake creates tension in testing urban planning approaches - UN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The recent earthquake in Türkiye has created tension in testing urban planning approaches, UN resident coordinator in the country, Babatunde Ahonsi, said during a conference titled "Strengthening Urban Earthquake Preparedness ONE UN Solutions for Safer and More Resilient Cities" held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

"The earthquake has created a deep, system-wide tension, testing our development models, global health systems, and urban planning approaches," he explained.

According to him, the recent earthquake in Turkey has revealed the scale of physical vulnerability in cities.

"But within this great tragedy lies a significant opportunity. It's an opportunity to transform the recovery process into a forward-looking agenda towards resilience, sustainable development and inclusion. This approach is crucial not only for protecting people, assets and economic activity, but also for reducing inequalities and exposure to various risks. This is why urban resilience must be at the heart of both national recovery strategies and global processes such as COP31.

Experience shows that urban resilience is not an expense. On the contrary, it is one of the most strategic and cost-effective investments that can be made for sustainable development. Civil society, academia, the private sector and, in particular, the affected communities themselves must be involved as active co-founders of the recovery process. Of course, the UN's integrated approach also plays an important role here.

As a United Nations country team, we are also trying to implement this approach in practical terms in the recovery efforts by creating innovative coordination mechanisms in the affected regions," he noted.

Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.