Uzbekistan, Pakistan seek to deepen inter-parliamentary relations

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 20. Members of the Uzbekistan-Pakistan inter-parliamentary cooperation groups held an online meeting to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and expanding parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports via the Senate Committee of Uzbekistan Oliy Majlis.

The sides noted that relations between Uzbekistan and Pakistan have been developing dynamically in recent years, supported by regular dialogue at the highest and high levels.

Discussions focused on enhancing the effectiveness of inter-parliamentary cooperation groups, improving parliamentary oversight mechanisms, and exchanging legislative experience.

Special attention was given to further developing cultural and humanitarian ties, taking into account the historical and spiritual links between the peoples of Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

The sides also highlighted the importance of joint cultural projects, including plans to establish a cultural center in Lahore dedicated to the heritage of the Baburid dynasty, as well as the construction of Babur Park and Tashkent Street in Islamabad.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to develop a joint roadmap aimed at elevating inter-parliamentary relations and confirmed Pakistan’s participation in the 12th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, scheduled to be held in Samarkand in September 2026.