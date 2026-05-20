Bulgarian President visits Azerbaijan's Sumgayit Industrial Park (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Bulgarian President Iliyana Yotova, who is visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), visited the Sumgayit Industrial Park, which is managed by the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones (EZDA) under the Ministry of Economy, Trend reports.

Deputy Minister of Economy Azer Bayramov and EZDA Board of Directors Chairman Seymur Adigozalov provided the guests with a detailed overview of the modern infrastructure created for residents of the industrial zones managed by the Agency, as well as the projects implemented and the products manufactured there.

Meanwhile, it was noted that a favorable business and investment environment has been established in the industrial parks for entrepreneurs; residents are provided with ready-made infrastructure at the state’s expense, and they also benefit from tax, customs, and other incentives. In addition, it was noted that, in addition to the domestic market, extensive opportunities have been created for exporting products manufactured in the industrial zones to foreign countries, and that products are exported to various international markets.

The delegation also visited Caspian Lubricants LLC, located in the industrial park. It should be noted that Bulgarian investors are among the company’s founders.

The guests were briefed on the production process, the technologies used, the company’s production capacity, and its product range.