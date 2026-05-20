Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament embarks on working visit to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. A parliamentary delegation led by Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, has departed for a working visit to the Russian Federation, Trend reports, citing the press service of the Parliament.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the purpose of the visit is to participate in a meeting of the Council and the 60th plenary session of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

At Pulkovo-3 Airport in St. Petersburg, Sahiba Gafarova was met by Nizami Mamishev, Deputy Chairman of the St. Petersburg Committee on Foreign Affairs and Head of the Department of Foreign Economic Cooperation; Dmitriy Kobitskiy, Secretary General of the CIS Council; Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Russia, Rahman Mustafayev; the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Azerbaijani Parliament to the CIS, Aydin Jafarov; the Acting Consul General of Azerbaijan in St. Petersburg, Anar Yusifzade; and other officials.